Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in Constellium by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,219,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 200,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Constellium by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 773,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 342,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 185,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $914.76 million and a PE ratio of 123.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

