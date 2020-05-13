Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 3,440,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.20.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,586,935 shares of company stock valued at $610,943,047.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

