Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 109,000 Shares of Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) by 1,159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.51% of Opes Acquisition worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPES. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Opes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Opes Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,049,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Opes Acquisition by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPES remained flat at $$10.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.12. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

