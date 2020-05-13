Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 184,200 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 1,165.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.86% of Tortoise Acquisition worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Tortoise Acquisition by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 617,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 62.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHLL remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Tortoise Acquisition Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

