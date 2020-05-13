Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 26,675 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CAG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 1,205,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.