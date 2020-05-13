Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 3,900 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. 88,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

