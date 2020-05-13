Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 5,000 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in IAA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

IAA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 42,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

