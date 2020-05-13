Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 9,700 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 289.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 461,859 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 174.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 204,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

