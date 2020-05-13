Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 12,600 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,875. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

