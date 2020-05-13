Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,145,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 759,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after buying an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,759. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

