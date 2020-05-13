Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,372 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zynga by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Zynga by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 712,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711,527. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

