Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $13.13 on Wednesday, hitting $333.99. 370,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,927. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $356.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

