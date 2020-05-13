Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 36,800 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of United States Cellular worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 6,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

