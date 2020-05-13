Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 5,100 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.22. 107,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

