Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 72,924 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,580. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,420,105 shares of company stock worth $119,462,439. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

