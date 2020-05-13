Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.98. 607,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,553. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

