Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,270,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

