Pinduoduo (PDD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD):

5/9/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Pinduoduo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/7/2020 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Pinduoduo is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

