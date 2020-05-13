Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $383,792.64 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $383,792.64. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $324,689.56.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,213. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 295,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

