Pirl Market Cap Reaches $257,978.32 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market cap of $257,978.32 and $686.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 69,821,151 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

