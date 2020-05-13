PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $533,966.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, YoBit, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017299 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000752 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Crex24, Upbit, YoBit, Coinbe, Coinroom, Binance, Graviex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

