Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 553,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.47. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pixelworks by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

