Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,384 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Plains GP worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 367,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.3% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,063,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 777,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,275. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

