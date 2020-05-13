Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 180.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 730.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

