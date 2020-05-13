PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 803,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AGS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.88. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

