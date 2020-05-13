PopularCoin (POP) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $62,682.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,016,899,374 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

