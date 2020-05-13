Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.57 ($79.73).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €43.48 ($50.56) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a one year high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.19.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

