Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 888,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,945. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

