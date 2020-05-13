Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $38,790.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,659.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

