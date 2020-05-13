Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 673,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

