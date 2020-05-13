PotCoin (POT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $742.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $742.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,074.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.02160192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.02604181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00472697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00726093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00067762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00466353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,894,355 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

