PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

