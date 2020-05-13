PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

