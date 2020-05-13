Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. 2,049,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,441,180. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

