Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, LBank and BitForex. Project Pai has a market cap of $22.53 million and $532,069.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.03547566 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,673,178,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,600,728 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.