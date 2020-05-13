Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

