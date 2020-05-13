PropTech Acquisition Corporation’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 20th (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

PropTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 20th. PropTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. PropTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

