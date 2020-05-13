Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $681.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 4.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

