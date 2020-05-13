Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $66,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. 1,081,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.