PUBLISH (NEWS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,168.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $442,592.00 and $68,168.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

