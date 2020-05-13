PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $348,979.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Coinall and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinall, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.