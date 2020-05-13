Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pure Storage by 628.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

