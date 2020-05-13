Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

