Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Athene in a report released on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Athene stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 245.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

