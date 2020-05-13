Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AXTA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

