Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,999,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,109,000 after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

