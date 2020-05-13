Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

