QASH Market Capitalization Hits $9.03 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, QASH has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $144,027.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, GOPAX, Gate.io and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Huobi, Liquid, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

