Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.