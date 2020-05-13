Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 122,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 226,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

